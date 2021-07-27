Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 66,993 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,993 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,348,012. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

