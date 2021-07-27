Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,581 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $90,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.15. 88,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.02. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $489.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

