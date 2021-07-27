Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 98,173 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,173 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

