Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $296,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $62.91 on Tuesday, hitting $3,636.91. 56,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,434.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

