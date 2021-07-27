TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Down 1.3%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.03).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.94.

Get TEAM alerts:

In other TEAM news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 31,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,182.44 ($31,594.51).

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for TEAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.