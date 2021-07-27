TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 186.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.44% of TechTarget worth $28,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,562.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,459. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

