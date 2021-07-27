Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises about 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BERY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. 926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,751. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.29. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

