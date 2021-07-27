Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $336,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LKQ by 151.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

LKQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.80. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

