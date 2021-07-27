Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $19.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.97. 82,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $106.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

