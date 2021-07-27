Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after acquiring an additional 167,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,317. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.