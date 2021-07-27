Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after buying an additional 127,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. 8,100,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

