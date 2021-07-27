Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 53,353 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 630,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 71,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

