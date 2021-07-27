Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 75.9% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $984,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $54,337,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. 315,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,831,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

