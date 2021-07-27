Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.75 on Tuesday, reaching $363.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,198,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $256.45 and a 12-month high of $368.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

