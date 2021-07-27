Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $615.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,745. The company has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $557.35. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

