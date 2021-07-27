Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 2,878 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after purchasing an additional 221,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

