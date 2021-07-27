Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 4,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Tefron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

