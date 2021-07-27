Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.40 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.56.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,718. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

