Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.56.

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.01. 2,694,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.74. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

