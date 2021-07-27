Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. 30,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,886,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.