Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.95

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 7351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78,369 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

