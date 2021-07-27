Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.10 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. 1,619,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,052. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.18. Tenable has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

