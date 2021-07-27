Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $528 million-$531 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.68 million.Tenable also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08. Tenable has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

