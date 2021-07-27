Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $528-531 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.52 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.18. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,539.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

