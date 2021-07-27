Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.37 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,049. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

