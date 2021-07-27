Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Teradyne updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.550 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.29-1.55 EPS.

TER stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.46. 2,380,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,843. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

