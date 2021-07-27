Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.38 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,843. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

