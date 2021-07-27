Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.97 million.Teradyne also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.550 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.46. 2,380,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.76. Teradyne has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

