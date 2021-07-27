TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $17.75 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.76% from the company’s previous close.

TRSSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

