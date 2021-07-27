Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $875.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $860.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.85.

Shares of TSLA opened at $657.62 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $633.51 billion, a PE ratio of 657.62, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

