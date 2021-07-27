Tesla’s (TSLA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $647.84 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $25.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $632.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.81, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

