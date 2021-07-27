Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $61.82 billion and $75.54 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00126875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.00 or 0.99735618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00808331 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,737,786 coins and its circulating supply is 61,785,589,988 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

