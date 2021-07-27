Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.63. The company had a trading volume of 109,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,393. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

