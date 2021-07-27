Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.54. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

