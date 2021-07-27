TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $5.37 on Tuesday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $105.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.