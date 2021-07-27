TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.