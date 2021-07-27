TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.
Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
