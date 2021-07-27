TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on TFI International from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.32. 12,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $105.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

