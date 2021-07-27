TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

TFII stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $105.33.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

