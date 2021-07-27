TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TFI International has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $105.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.71.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

