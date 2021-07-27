TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on TFI International from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.32. 12,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,163. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

