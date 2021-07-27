TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $104.95 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

TFII stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $105.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

