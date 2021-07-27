TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $104.95, but opened at $111.00. TFI International shares last traded at $111.72, with a volume of 6,935 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

