TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $104.95, but opened at $111.00. TFI International shares last traded at $111.72, with a volume of 6,935 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.
About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
