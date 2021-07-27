TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NYSE:TFII)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $104.95 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.50. 16,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $105.33.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

