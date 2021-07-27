TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$144.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$144.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.91.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$8.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$140.13. 447,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,614. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$445,670,408. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 over the last 90 days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

