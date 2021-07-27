TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at Cormark

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.91.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$8.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$140.13. 447,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.45.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total transaction of C$2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$449,835,552. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 in the last three months.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.