TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at Cormark

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.91.
Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$8.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$140.13. 447,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.45.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
