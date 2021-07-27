TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$144.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.91.

Shares of TFII traded up C$8.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$140.13. 447,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$115.45. TFI International has a one year low of C$53.08 and a one year high of C$145.46. The firm has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total transaction of C$2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$449,835,552. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 in the last three months.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

