TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$144.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.91.
Shares of TFII traded up C$8.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$140.13. 447,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$115.45. TFI International has a one year low of C$53.08 and a one year high of C$145.46. The firm has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
