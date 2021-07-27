TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Up 7.1%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$145.46 and last traded at C$140.73. 145,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 322,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$131.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFII. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.09.

The company has a market cap of C$13.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,670,408. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 over the last 90 days.

About TFI International (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

