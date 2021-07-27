Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THLLY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579. Thales has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60.

