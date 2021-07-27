The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Aaron’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

