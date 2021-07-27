The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Up to $27.72

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $30.25. The Aaron’s shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 2,898 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth $3,751,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

